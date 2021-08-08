Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.27). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,172,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.