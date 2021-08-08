Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $254.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.10 million and the lowest is $252.79 million. PRA Group reported sales of $267.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 620,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 374,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

