Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 182,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,379. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 169.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.