Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce $307.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,170. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

