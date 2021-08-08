yTSLA Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $29,772.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $29,772.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $23.74 or 0.00053646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yTSLA Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00146603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,056.40 or 0.99574962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.28 or 0.00791699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yTSLA Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yTSLA Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.