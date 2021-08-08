Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $755,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,287,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.