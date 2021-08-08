Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $755,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,287,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000.

DFAC stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

