Yield Guild Games 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.63 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $168.54 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00129550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00150131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,570.96 or 0.99704084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.27 or 0.00792493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,275,864 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.