Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $20,980.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00130629 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00150271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001991 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,436,962 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

