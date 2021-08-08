Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YARIY. BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of YARIY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

