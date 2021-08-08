YAM (YAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.