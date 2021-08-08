XIO Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.