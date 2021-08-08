Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.43.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.