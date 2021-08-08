WPP plc (WPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8714 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

WPP has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of WPP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

