WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stock Position Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $67.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. Macquarie upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

