Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $615.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.09 million and the highest is $650.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.62. 217,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

