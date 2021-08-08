Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

