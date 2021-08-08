Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

