Wolfe Research Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $230.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.81. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

