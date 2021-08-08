WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.83 million, a PE ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

