Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 126.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $85,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

WSM stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

