William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.07.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

