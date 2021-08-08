Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

