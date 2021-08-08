Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 13,979 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.