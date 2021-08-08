Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

