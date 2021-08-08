Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

