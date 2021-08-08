Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $216.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

