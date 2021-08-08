WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

