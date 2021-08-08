WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

