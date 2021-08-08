Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $320.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.33 million and the lowest is $288.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $247.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,012. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

