Weyerhaeuser Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of WY opened at $34.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

