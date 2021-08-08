WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Lowered to $45.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

