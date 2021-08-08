WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34.
WestRock stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,335,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,954. WestRock has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.82.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.
