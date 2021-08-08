WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34.

WestRock stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,335,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,954. WestRock has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

