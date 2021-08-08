WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock updated its Q4 guidance to $1.15 to $1.29 EPS.

WRK opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

