Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $87.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.39 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $345.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.16 million to $347.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $415.75 million, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

