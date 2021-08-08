Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

