Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.97 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

