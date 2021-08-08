Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.