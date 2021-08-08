Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Sell Rating for United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $4.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UIHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.76. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.