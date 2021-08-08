Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $90.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

