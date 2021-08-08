Wedbush Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $117.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.22.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

