Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $395.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.67. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $399.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

