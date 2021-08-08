Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.24. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after purchasing an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $147.84. 1,201,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

