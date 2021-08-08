Warburg Research Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

