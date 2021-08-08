Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.08 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $133.08 million and $5.72 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00034027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.29 or 0.00286212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00033676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,482,087 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

