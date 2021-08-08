Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 240 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.