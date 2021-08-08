Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,714.77. 1,024,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,265. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,513.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.