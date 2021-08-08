Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,547. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.