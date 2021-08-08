Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $406,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $42,243,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,978. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.41.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

