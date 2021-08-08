Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

