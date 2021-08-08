Vulcan Materials to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

VMC stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

