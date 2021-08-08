Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

VMC stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

